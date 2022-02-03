M3F Inc. Raises Position in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,105 shares during the period. NI makes up about 1.7% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned about 1.36% of NI worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NI by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NI by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in NI in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NI by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NI by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NODK opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $382.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.36. NI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.61 million for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

