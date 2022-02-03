M3F Inc. Sells 15,753 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

M3F Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,753 shares during the quarter. HomeTrust Bancshares accounts for about 2.5% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. M3F Inc. owned about 1.70% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of HTBI opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.61. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $84,170.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $197,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

