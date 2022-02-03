Macerich (MAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Macerich to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MAC stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Macerich has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

