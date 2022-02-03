Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,552 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $48,664,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,771,158 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

NYSE:XOM opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $341.31 billion, a PE ratio of -58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $81.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

