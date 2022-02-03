Mackay Shields LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $40,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after buying an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $225.01 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.05.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,221 shares of company stock worth $40,366,109. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

