Mackay Shields LLC Has $18.54 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amgen by 37.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after acquiring an additional 555,907 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.95. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

