Mackay Shields LLC Has $30.35 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $522.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

