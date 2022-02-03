Mackay Shields LLC Has $30.44 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.85 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $390.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

