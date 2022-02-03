Mackay Shields LLC Has $41.33 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,710 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,539,372,000 after buying an additional 177,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $429.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

