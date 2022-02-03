Mackay Shields LLC Has $74.72 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Mackay Shields LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $74,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Natixis grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 728,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 78,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 117,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,195,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 742,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $149.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

