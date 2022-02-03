Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,618 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $39,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 60.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

