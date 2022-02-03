Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $56,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,011,601,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $479.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $473.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

