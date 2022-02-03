Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 90,752 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,752 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $55,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,595,000. NZS Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 126,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,757,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,171,000 after buying an additional 439,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,466,000.

TSM stock opened at $124.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.87. The company has a market capitalization of $643.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $107.58 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

