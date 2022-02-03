Mackay Shields LLC Sells 11,012 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $60,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,327. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $103.92 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.27. The company has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

