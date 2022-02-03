Mackay Shields LLC Sells 12,027 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

