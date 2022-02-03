Mackay Shields LLC Sells 12,948 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,948 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Mackay Shields LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $64,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.54 and its 200-day moving average is $167.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $454.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

