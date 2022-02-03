Mackay Shields LLC Sells 14,361 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,361 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $51,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

PG stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.33. The company has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,250 shares of company stock worth $104,730,552 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

