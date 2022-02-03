Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,433 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,579,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $207.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.77 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

