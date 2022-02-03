Mackay Shields LLC Sells 24,770 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,770 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $302.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

