Mackay Shields LLC Sells 27,919 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,094,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,919 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in AT&T by 95.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,322,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after purchasing an additional 644,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $175.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

