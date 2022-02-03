Mackay Shields LLC Sells 38,764 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,764 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 3.98% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $18,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MIY opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.90. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.