Mackay Shields LLC Sells 5,206 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $53,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Natixis boosted its position in Home Depot by 79.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 49,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 45,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $91,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $373.73 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $390.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

