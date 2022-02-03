Mackay Shields LLC Sells 5,409 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $46,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PayPal by 95.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,628,000 after purchasing an additional 809,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.31.

PayPal stock opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.16 and a 200-day moving average of $233.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.01 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $155.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.