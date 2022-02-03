Mackay Shields LLC Sells 5,469 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.13. The company has a market capitalization of $235.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

