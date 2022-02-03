Mackay Shields LLC Sells 6,786 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,671 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

NYSE PM opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

