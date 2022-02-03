Mackay Shields LLC Sells 98,616 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,616 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 4.43% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 56,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHN stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

