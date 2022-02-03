MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 300 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $18,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 458,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,982. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
