MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 300 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $18,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 458,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,982. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,188,000 after buying an additional 44,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

