Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 15,915 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.29% of Gray Television worth $28,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTN. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GTN opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

