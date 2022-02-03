Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,891,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,765,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.83% of BTRS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 82.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after buying an additional 4,322,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 5.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,356,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after buying an additional 394,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after buying an additional 750,255 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BTRS by 20.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after buying an additional 694,870 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in BTRS by 15.6% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,258,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after buying an additional 440,085 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BTRS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.37. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

BTRS Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.