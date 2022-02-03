Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,060 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $27,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $87.21 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

