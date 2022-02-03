Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 333,201 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,201 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,988,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CSX by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,990,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

