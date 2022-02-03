Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,640 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $28,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after acquiring an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after acquiring an additional 113,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,915,000 after acquiring an additional 425,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $91.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $94.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

