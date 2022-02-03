Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,936 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.93% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $28,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

IGF opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $42.99 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

