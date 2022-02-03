Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,082,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.06% of Dril-Quip worth $27,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth $3,767,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 332,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $892.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

