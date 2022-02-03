Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $26,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE:ARE opened at $196.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.48 and a 200 day moving average of $204.38. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.