Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,212,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,072,633 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Apple worth $2,011,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

Apple stock opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.