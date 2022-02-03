Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Oshkosh worth $28,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

