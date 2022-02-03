Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $25.53 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 933,128 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,347 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of HP worth $25,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in HP by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in HP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in HP by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in HP by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in HP by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,178 shares of company stock worth $12,014,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

