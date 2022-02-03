Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $26.31 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Medical Properties Trust worth $26,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

NYSE:MPW opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

