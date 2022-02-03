Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $27.05 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of OneMain worth $27,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 153.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

