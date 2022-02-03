Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $28.27 Million Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,381 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.43% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $28,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,171,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,056,000 after buying an additional 37,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,537,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,818,000 after buying an additional 104,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,515,000 after buying an additional 170,019 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,539,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,062,000 after buying an additional 86,072 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,857,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

