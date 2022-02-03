Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $28.90 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $28,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CBRE Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

LVS stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

