Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $29.50 Million Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550,089 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.03% of Kennametal worth $29,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kennametal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after buying an additional 1,026,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after buying an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,946,000 after buying an additional 559,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 25.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 18.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,989,000 after buying an additional 394,243 shares during the period.

Kennametal stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.93. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

