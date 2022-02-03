Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $30.10 Million Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,453,169 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.75% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $30,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $772,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.73. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

