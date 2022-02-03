Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $30.96 Million Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.78% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

In related news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

