Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $387.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

