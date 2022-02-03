Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $26,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 273,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,519,000 after purchasing an additional 87,327 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 29.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,202 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

TRV opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.19. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.02 and a 12-month high of $173.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

