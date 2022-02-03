Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 2,054 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of State Street worth $24,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 284.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $84,750,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,776,000 after acquiring an additional 994,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $97.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average is $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.