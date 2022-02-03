Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.82% of Chuy’s worth $30,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $492.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.04. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHUY. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

