Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,830,961 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Welltower worth $29,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 8,265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Welltower by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Welltower by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,164,000 after purchasing an additional 811,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

WELL stock opened at $84.85 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.